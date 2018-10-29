In the video for his breakout single "Moolah," local rapper Young Greatness is seen scattering for cover outside a corner store as the song describes “being on the block when the shots go bang.”

A similar scene played out tragically in real life early Monday morning when Young Greatness, born Theodore Jones, was shot and killed outside a Waffle House in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting, which happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. Monday outside the restaurant at 2940 Elysian Fields Avenue. Police said that arriving officers found the victim face down in the street with a gunshot wound to the back, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspects took the victim's car after the shooting, which police had discovered by mid-morning on Monday.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Jones, 34.

On Monday, Jones' mother, Jeanine Rose, told WDSU that her son had been in his home town this weekend to attend a funeral. He was Facetiming with his manager when the shooting started in the parking lot of the Waffle House, Rose told the news station.

Rose had strong words for her son's birthplace on Monday, telling reporters with WDSU that because of the city's pervasive violence and murder epidemic, there were "too many mothers making slow walks to sad tombs.”

Until Monday, it had seemed that Jones had finally escaped the city streets. After years of struggle, adversity, legal woes and hard work, Jones had finally established himself as a viable rapper.

He was raised in New Orleans' St. Bernard housing development, achieving early success on the football field. He graduated from John F. Kennedy High School in 2002, only to be uprooted by Hurricane Katrina three years later.

He landed in Houston, where he focused on his hip-hop career. Inspired by the work ethic of Houston rappers, he spent countless hours in recording studios. In a 2016 interview with Gambit, he described returning to New Orleans in 2007 to sell drugs in order to pay for studio time and gear. His nascent music career was sidelined by a stint in the LaSalle Correctional Center in north-central Louisiana.

He eventually resumed his career. A 2015 mixtape, “I Tried to Tell ‘Em,” introduced him to a wider audience.

That audience expanded even more with the melodic single “Moolah.” In the refrain, delivered in a sing-song cadence, Jones says, “All my life I hustle just to get that moolah…and stack my change up and go see the jeweler.”

Released in November 2015 via the respected Atlanta record label Quality Control, "Moolah" gradually rang up more than 30 million views on YouTube and landed on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The accompanying video was shot on the streets of New Orleans, including at the corner of Ursulines Avenue and Treme Street. The clip contains familiar local iconography, from cemeteries to crawfish to Mardi Gras Indians, as well as street scenes associated with local hip-hop culture such as pit bulls and revving motorcycles. A casket is a recurring motif.

Just months after "Moolah" was released, Rolling Stone named Young Greatness to its monthly list of “10 Artists You Need to Know,” comparing his style to that of rap stars Fetty Wap, Future and Migos. By chance, Jones appeared on the list in the same month as another act from New Orleans, rock band the Revivalists.

In the article, Jones described how growing up in New Orleans affected his music.

“From the start of my career, I always was melodic because that's how I came up — second line music, we sing,” he told Rolling Stone. “That was already instilled into me. … We used to go so much to where I was the child in my household that started rebelling on going to the second line. Every Sunday, I gotta get a hair cut, get new clothes….

“It's just a party on feet. The Saints win the Super Bowl, they're gonna have a second line. The Pelicans win a game, they're gonna have a second line. ‘Moolah’ go platinum, they damn sure gonna have a second line!"

The song didn't go platinum, which denotes sales of 1 million copies. It did, however, achieve gold certification for sales and streams in excess of 500,000.

In July 2016, Jones performed "Moolah" on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," accompanied by the show's musical director, fellow New Orleanian Jon Batiste.

The success of “Moolah” brought Young Greatness to the attention of Cash Money Records, the prominent rap label founded in New Orleans in the 1990s by Bryan “Birdman” Williams and his brother, Ronald “Slim” Williams.

In 2017, Cash Money signed Young Greatness to a contract.

“The first time I heard him, I knew he was going to be big,” Bryan Williams said in a statement released at the time. “He’s got a grasp on melody that few artists have. It’s the sound of the future.”

As the news of the rapper's passing began to circulate, fans and other musicians took to social media Monday morning to express their grief.

Prominent fans included Alvin Kamara, a running back for The New Orleans Saints, who posted a photograph of himself and the rapper with the caption "RIP brother...."

So far, NOPD has not released the name of the two suspects, or their suspected motive. On Monday afternoon, however, police released a photograph of a man officials said was a "person of interest" in the case.

The photograph showed a black man wearing a cap and a white shirt. NOPD said the department's homicide unit was trying to locate him.

Citizens with information were asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.