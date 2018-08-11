A man involved in a Metairie hit-and-run crash Wednesday night has died, and the driver is on the loose, according to Louisiana State Police.

Gordon Poydras, 25, was walking in the right lane of the I-10 east collector road at Causeway Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday when he was hit by a car that then fled the scene, police say.

Poydras was taken to University Medical Center where he died.

Police say the hit-and-run vehicle is a 2012-2015 white Toyota Camry. Information about the crash can be called into Louisiana State Police Troop B at (504)-471-2775.

