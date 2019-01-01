A 42-year-old man was shot five times in Mid-City on Monday afternoon by someone who approached him and asked if the victim was "someone from the laundromat," according to New Orleans police.
Police said the victim of the 1:30 p.m. incident in the 2500 block of Gravier Street was shot when he replied "no."
Paramedics took the victim to University Medical Center in critical condition, but he was in improved health on Tuesday, police spokesman Juan Barnes said.
Officials haven’t named any suspects. They also haven’t discussed a potential motive in the attack.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
Correction: This post initially reported that the victim in this case died, citing information provided by a police official. But another police official later advised that information was incorrect.