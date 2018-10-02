A man said he was visiting a friend in Central City Monday morning when he was stabbed multiple times by another man.

The incident occurred about 11:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of St. Philip Street. New Orleans police have issued a warrant for Barry Gillett, 54, after the incident. The man, 55, said he had arrived the location when Gillett exited a room and began attacking him, stabbing him in the elbow three times.

Gillett fled the location and the man was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to an NOPD report.

Two shot in Algiers drive-by Monday morning, New Orleans police say Two people have been hospitalized and are in stable condition after a shooting Monday morning in New Orleans, police said.

Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Monday morning:

A 44-year-old man said he was walking from a gas station at the edge of the French Quarter Tuesday morning when he was robbed at gunpoint by two men. The incident occurred about 2:31 a.m. in the 1100 block of Ursulines Avenue. The man gave up cash, and the other men fled on foot, according to an NOPD report.

A 49-year-old man said he got into an argument with his cousin in the Leonidas area over $140 before he had a knife held to his throat. The incident occurred about 3:48 a.m. in the 8400 block of Apricot Street. The man said he gave up the cash before his cousin held the knife to his throat. When he tried to block the knife he suffered a cut to his hand and was later taken to an area hospital for treatment, according to an NOPD report.