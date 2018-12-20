Firefighters battled a two-story blaze in New Orleans East that started near the furnace of a home, then spread to the second floor and the attic Wednesday night.
No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor who spotted it. Firefighters arrived about 10:23 p.m. and the fire was under control after about 30 minutes.
The two-story brick home is located in the 6300 block of Eastover Drive.
No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Check back for updates.