NOFD stock
Buy Now

The Advocate file photo

 Advocate staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Firefighters battled a two-story blaze in New Orleans East that started near the furnace of a home, then spread to the second floor and the attic Wednesday night. 

No one was home at the time of the fire, which was reported by a neighbor who spotted it. Firefighters arrived about 10:23 p.m. and the fire was under control after about 30 minutes. 

The two-story brick home is located in the 6300 block of Eastover Drive. 

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

Check back for updates. 

View comments