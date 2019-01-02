The pastor whose wife was killed in a Gentilly carjacking in November has been reported missing, the New Orleans Police Department said Wednesday.

David Plessy, 53, was last seen leaving his residence in the 3600 block of Havana Street about 8 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Officials gave few other details on the disappearance of Plessy, whose wife, Jeannot, was killed when she was struck during a carjacking on Nov. 27.

Plessy's step-daughter, Nadia Sanchez, addressed the media Wednesday afternoon and said he had been visiting Jeannot's grave the day before he went missing. She said his car and cell phone have been located in Treme by police.

"That's the most confusing part for all of us right now, we don't know to make of that. We can't think of anyone he knows in that area," she said.

She said she was in communication with her father on New Year's Eve, and did not have any indication anything was out of the ordinary.

"I think the most important thing for us to tell him is that we're not upset, we're not mad. We're just worried," Sanchez said through tears. "We just want you to come home. We love and we need you, and the kids need you."

David Plessy told WWL-TV days later that he felt lost after his wife's death. But he said that reading the Bible made him realize he had to place faith in God. He also said he was preaching forgiveness for the carjackers.

Two teens, Jontrell Robinson and Edwin Cottrell, were arrested in connection with the carjacking. Police said Robinson confessed to pulling Jeannot Plessy out of her car then reversing over her.

Sanchez said Plessy had recently told her that he hoped to attend their trial to ensure justice for his wife.

Authorities asked anyone with information on David Plessy's whereabouts to call NOPD Third District Detectives at (504) 658-6030.

