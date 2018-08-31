Stephanie Ruscigno is losing hope.
It’s been more than a year since New Orleans police say a man drove through a red light and plowed into her son as he crossed the street, ultimately killing him.
Corey Johnson, 29, was cited for driving without a license and disobeying a red light – but he has not been charged in the death of 37-year-old Jason Ruscigno.
There are circumstances surrounding the case that made Stephanie Ruscigno believe authorities would be eager to prosecute Johnson. She and an attorney working with her said they found evidence the 2018 BMW 430i that struck Jason had been rented in Houston before the Aug. 1, 2017, crash by a woman using a false name.
One of Johnson’s passengers, Brandon Alexander, was out on bond following arrests on allegations that he had a hand in a murder fewer than three months earlier, and also separately beat up two women on the north shore. The murder charge is still pending.
That man’s brother, Whitney Alexander, was also in the car and was caught on a police officer’s body-worn camera warning a neutral witness whom the cop was interviewing to be quiet and “let the (nearby traffic or surveillance) cameras do the talking.”
But Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ken Daley said this week that the case involving Johnson and the Ruscignos remains under review by prosecutors. The agency hasn’t ruled out pursuing a charge against Johnson in Jason Ruscigno’s death – but it also hasn’t ruled out classifying it as nothing more than a tragic accident, Daley said.
Stephanie Ruscigno finds little comfort in that stance.
“My son’s life was more valuable than running a red light,” she said after coming to New Orleans recently to meet with the DA’s Office. “It’s not taken seriously. I want it to be taken seriously.”
Ruscigno, who served in the Army, said she and her son came to New Orleans from Yuba City, California, last summer to attend a disabled military veterans’ convention. Her son was walking away from the river on Julia Street in the crosswalk when Johnson, heading downtown in the left traffic lane on Convention Center Boulevard, barreled into Ruscigno, in plain view of multiple people.
A policeman responding to the crash arrived to find Ruscigno lying on the street in front of a Riverwalk surface parking lot that Johnson pulled the silver BMW – its windshield cracked – into.
The victim had a pool of blood behind his head. He was breathing, repeatedly rubbing his fingers on his left hand with those of his right. But he wouldn’t respond when spoken to by the officer – Alfred Beechem – or two passersby tending to him, and paramedics took him to University Medical Center.
Brandon Alexander, who’s awaiting trial on murder charge along with another man in the May 15, 2017, shooting death of Dwayne Hitchens Jr., said little to Beechem.
Johnson and Whitney Alexander, 31, soon told essentially the same story to Beechem, whose body-worn camera was rolling for the duration of the initial investigation. They said the traffic light was yellow as Johnson crossed Julia at Convention Center Boulevard, and the man they later learned was Jason Ruscigno suddenly appeared in the way.
“It was a situation to where he was trying to beat the yellow light across the street, and it wasn’t all the way red yet,” said Alexander, who – like his two companions – gave his name to the officer but claimed to not have an ID or driver’s license on him.
“So when he was coming, the man kind of forced his way across and jumped a little, thinking – I guess – he could jump over the (expletive) car,” Whitney Alexander said.
They said they had borrowed the car from a friend in Houston, where Alexander lived.
But three men visiting from South Carolina, who saw the crash as they left a nearby restaurant, disputed that account.
They recalled the light on Convention Center Boulevard was red. They entered the crosswalk on Julia behind Ruscigno, after being given the walk sign, when the BMW blew through and hit the pedestrian.
“From our perspective, he ran that light,” one of the men said.
Right then, Whitney Alexander had skulked to within earshot and snarled to the witness, “Let the camera do the talking, bruh.” The officer ordered Alexander to quiet down. Alexander later apologetically explained, “I hate it when people do that, bruh, straight go against you when he wasn’t even really right there. I told him let the camera do the work.”
Alexander later said he wasn’t even concerned about who was at fault. “I just want to make this man is all right,” said Alexander, before asking for Ruscigno’s name and expressing his desire to help his family.
Beechem declined to give the men Ruscigno’s name. He explained he needed to take Johnson to jail because his records showed it was at least the second time he had been caught driving without a license. Beechem also cited him for running a red light.
“You got a big bill to pay,” Whitney Alexander said to Johnson before he was taken away. “We’re gonna pay his bill and your bill. ... Ain’t no questions asked about that.”
Johnson, of Bossier City, later bonded out of jail. Ruscigno died 15 days after the crash.
His mother filed a wrongful death suit against Johnson and Enterprise, accusing the company of renting the BMW to an unidentified woman who used both a fake driver’s license and credit card and then gave the vehicle to Johnson.
That meant Enterprise had negligently entrusted the BMW to the woman because she “was not competent to drive,” said a lawsuit prepared by Metairie attorney Trey Glorioso, who noted recently that such schemes are becoming increasingly common nationwide.
Court records show the case was eventually settled for terms that have not been disclosed.
Stephanie Ruscigno said she is far from satisfied by the outcome so far. She said the crash snuffed out the center of her universe: her son, who had a passion for invention – ranging from techniques to make food smokers work faster to unexpectedly tasty snacks.
Her favorites involved taking fresh peach slices and make them taste like popcorn crisps.
“It doesn’t sound like it’s really good, but oh my God, it was,” she said.
For now, all she has are his last words, which she said were contained in a letter he gave her shortly before his death.
“He told me he didn’t want me to ever be alone,” Ruscigno said. “He told me he loved me.”