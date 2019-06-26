A man is unaccounted for after the duplex he lives in caught fire on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.
When firefighters responded to 1812 A-B North Miro Street shortly before 1 p.m., fire and thick black smoke was coming out the windows of the wood-framed, two-story duplex. The fire department called for a second-alarm within five minutes of arriving.
One of the two residents of the upper apartment arrived on the scene. He said he believed the other resident, his nephew, left home in the morning, but he wasn't sure. Family members have since been unable to contact the nephew. Fire personnel tried searching the severely damaged building for him.
The fire was under control by 2:12 p.m. Sixteen NOFD units and 44 personnel responded to the blaze.
A neighboring duplex received moderate damage from the fire's heat.
The agency will investigate the cause of the fire.
This report will be updated.