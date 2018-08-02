New Orleans cops have identified gangland retaliation — payback for the murder of a wheelchair-bound man in Central City well over a year ago — as a possible motive for an orchestrated gun attack that killed three people while injuring seven others Saturday night along South Claiborne Avenue, according to an internal police intelligence memo obtained by The Advocate.

Jeremiah Lee, who was chased down and killed in a hail of gunfire in a crowded strip mall parking lot, and whom police have identified as the target of the shooters, was a longtime "affiliate" of the notorious “3NG” gang, police claim. Lee, 28, has “an extensive, violent criminal history along with the other 3NG members,” the report states.

Lee was a suspect in the slaying of 25-year-old Kareem Dowell on St. Andrew Street on an early afternoon in December 2016, according to an e-mail briefing sent to law enforcement Sunday afternoon.

At the time of his death, Dowell was in a wheelchair as a result of a previous shooting.

The intelligence report blamed Dowell's killing on a running feud between 3NG and members of other allegedly violent street clans in the area: the Allen family; a “Calliope” gang that identifies with the former housing project of that name; or possibly the Byrd Gang, which is centered around A.L. Davis Park.

Lee, 28, had been wounded in — and later recovered from — a gun attack on Jan. 15, 2017, less than a month after Dowell’s killing. That shooting happened in the 2400 block of South Derbigny Street, about a half-mile from where Dowell was killed.

Through Lee's arrest history and data gathered from cards filled out by officers who stop and question citizens, the report ties Lee to 3NG through a man named Arnold Learson, along with relatives of Lee with the last name Hill.

Jahmil Hill, Lee’s brother, had accused Lee of shooting at him in 2015 while each man drove near Jackson Street and South Claiborne. Lee faced an Aug. 15 trial date in that case, though Hill told nola.com in an interview this week that he had mistaken his brother's cell phone for a gun and characterized the incident as a misunderstanding. He also told the news organization that his brother has been mischaracterized in news reports.

Learson, also an alleged 3NG member, was viewed by police as one of two intended targets in a shooting spree at First Street and South Claiborne Avenue in September 2016 that killed 63-year-old Earnest McKnight. Learson and four others were wounded.

Police at the time said they were bracing for a surge of gang-related violence in reaction. Dowell was dead two months later.

Howling in eulogy of his brother, in a wheelchair of his own, was Emmett Allen, who had been shot in the B.W. Cooper housing development in late 2011.

That attack, allegedly committed by 3NG members, paralyzed Allen, and a stray bullet killed Keira Holmes, just shy of her second birthday. Her death spurred widespread grief and a push by city, state and federal agencies to go harder after New Orleans street gangs.

Years earlier, an older brother of Dowell and Allen, Arthur Dowell, was gunned down at Second and South Miro Streets.

That was in 2007, and according to Lynette Dowell, their mother, she moved her family out of the Calliope project and addressed her fear head on.

Testifying at the May 2016 trial of 3NG leader Kentrell “Black” Hickerson, who is now serving a 100-year prison sentence, she said that she brought Emmett as well as Kareem to Hickerson and pleaded with him for her sons to be spared violence at 3NG’s hands.

She said Hickerson agreed, ordering his security to stand down. But then came the attack that killed Keira Holmes.

Lynette Dowell could not be reached this week. But at the scene of Kareem's murder in December 2016, she said he'd been shot several times previously, the last time just a month earlier. On the day after Thanksgiving 2016, he and three others were shot at Magnolia Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Emmett Allen sat in his wheelchair outside his house this week and shook his head when asked about Saturday night’s melee and whether he thought Lee, who went by “Zippa,” had played a role in Kareem Dowell’s death.

“It’s a sad world. I wish it stopped,” said Allen, who was 19 when he was relegated to a wheelchair seven years ago.

“We ain’t beefing. We living life. Nice talking to you. You’re in the wrong spot for that. I wish all those innocent victims the best.”

Of 20 alleged 3NG members who were named in the 2011 state racketeering case, all but Hickerson pleaded guilty to charges from an indictment that blamed the gang for 10 murders.

Among those killed was popular local bounce rapper Renetta “Magnolia Shorty” Lowe, an execution committed in collaboration with members of an Upper Ninth Ward group known as “G-Strip.” Together the two gangs were the "39'ers," a name deriving from their respective home wards. Like Keira Holmes, Lowe was collateral damage to the slain target, some of those who killed her testified. In that case, the bulls-eye was on Calliope gangster Jerome "ManMan" Hampton.

Harrison, the police chief, suggested on Monday that the ranks of 3NG itself have replenished in the aftermath of the state racketeering case and a subsequent federal trial against 10 “39’ers.”

Those cases focused on murders and other crimes dating up to 2012, mainly from a killing spree over 2010 and 2011 that helped New Orleans notch the nation's highest murder rate. Lee's criminal record suggests that at the time, he was a low-level drug dealer, selling crack rocks around Taylor Park. The internal police report says only that Lee "has been running with 3NG affiliates since 2013 or prior."

A national database of images of spent casings, bullets and gunfire patterns recovered at crime scenes connects shootings involving Lee as a victim to a handful of other places in New Orleans where blood was spilled, according to the intelligence report.

At least one of the guns fired at Lee in January 2017 was used a day earlier, a block away, to shoot another man with the same last name, the database showed.

In that case, the victim was playing basketball at Taylor Park in the 3100 block of Third Street and took a private ride to the hospital for treatment.

Another of those guns was used to shoot two men, ages 22 and 24, in the 2000 block of St. Anthony Street in the 7th Ward on the afternoon of Feb. 21.

The intel report suggests that at least one of the guns fired at Lee during the failed attempt on his life in December 2016 was later deployed in a melee this year in the Central Business District on Mardi Gras.

In that case, two teens were wounded at the corner of Union and Carondelet streets, about a block from the St. Charles Avenue parade route. Police ultimately arrested three suspects: Kentrell Howard as well as two brothers, Christopher Bordere and Jerald Bordere.

The Borderes found themselves at the center of their own deadly tit-for-tat, police have said.

In court records, investigators allege, a May 2017 attempt to kill the Borderes on St. Anthony Street prompted a friend of theirs, Javonte Thomas, to take revenge by killing two other men in another part of the 7th Ward. Police accused Thomas of killing Keenon Williams and Kelvin Jones Jr. in the 3000 block of Pauger Street, and he’s been in jail since April.

Along with Lee, Saturday night’s carnage on Claiborne left dead Taiesha Watkins, 27, and Kurshaw Jackson, 38.

Both Watkins and Jackson were bystanders as two people wearing hooded sweatshirts and surgical gloves chased Lee and opened fire as he reached the crowd of at least 20 people standing in the parking lot outside Jazz Daiquiris & Lounge.

Police said the killers fled in a silver BMW X3 that was found a couple of hours later torched in a neighborhood on New Orleans’ western edge, near Hollygrove.

Initially, police had identified only a grey or silver “boxy” SUV as the possible getaway car seen in surveillance video. The department then went searching through more than 100 cars they have tied to suspected members of the three rival groups to 3NG that are cited in the early intel report.

As it turns out, the analysts focused on the wrong car. They made special note of a suspected Calliope gang member who had been approached by an officer while sitting in a silver Mercedes SUV. It turns out the BMW used in the attack had been reported stolen a couple of months earlier.

Authorities have not named any suspects and are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to criminal charges. Tipsters can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and do not have identify themselves or testify to be eligible for the reward.