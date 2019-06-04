A man accused of fatally shooting the father of his girlfriend’s children in Kenner last month may be in the Baton Rouge area, police said Tuesday.
Lyndell Alford, 34, is wanted on a count of second-degree murder following the May 3 slaying of Remus Lambert, 30, in the 2600 block of Phoenix Avenue, Kenner Police Lt. Michael Cunningham said.
Alford has family in Baton Rouge, has previously been arrested there in connection with an unrelated Kenner case, and may have recently been seen there, all of which makes police believe he is in that area, Cunningham said.
According to Cunningham, Alford and Lambert were feuding over a woman with whom Lambert has children. On the day he was slain, Lambert, of New Orleans, waited for his children outside the home which the woman shared with Alford when Alford approached and shot Lambert, police allege.
Alford fled the home in a green Infiniti G35 with a Louisiana license plate reading 290BZI.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• Three minors helped an 18-year-old man carry out a string of car burglaries in an area including Gentilly, New Orleans police said Tuesday.
The minors are accused of helping Glover burglarize a dozen cars on May 30, with one of the minors also being accused of teaming up with Glover to break into another 15 vehicles as well as steal two cars over a related five-day period, police said.
Police have linked Glover to a wider string of car break-ins, having booked him with more than 80 counts of simple burglary dating back to February as well as charged him with using a vehicle without permission. He had made bond after his arrest in some of the earlier incidents when he was linked to several others.
Glover is also suspected of shooting four people at the corner of Fourth Street and Loyola Avenue in Central City on May 13 while feuding with the brother of one of the victims over a woman, police said.
Police arrested the minors after spotting a Nissan Altima they were using to commit the May 30 break-ins in the 4800 block of Chef Menteur Highway in Gentilly later in the day. Multiple young people bailed from the car while the driver took off.
The three minors arrested so far had been in the car and were captured — police recognized them as known car burglars and auto thieves, authorities alleged.
Meanwhile, Glover was arrested Saturday in connection with the various cases. He is accused of being the driver of the Altima which fled from police on May 30.
• New Orleans police investigated a robbery early Monday and another pair of robberies Tuesday morning.
About 12:35 a.m. in the 2200 block of St. Charles Avenue on the edge of the Irish Channel, a 32-year-old woman dropping off cash was approached by a man who was wielding a gun and demanded cash. The woman complied and drove off, police said.
About 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Toulouse Street in the French Quarter, two women who got out of a taxi pepper-sprayed a 44-year-old man, stole his wallet and fled, police said.
Another robbery was reported about 6:40 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Claiborne Avenue, police said. No other details were immediately available.
• Jeremiah Bivens, 31, was booked Monday on a count of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping after police in the 2600 block of Washington Avenue in Central City on May 1 received a report that he raped a woman.
• The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified Nicholas Pierre, 38, as the man who was fatally shot at the corner of Bunker Hill Road and Yorktown Drive on Sunday.