After attending McNeese State University on a football scholarship, Deltoine Scott was unhappy with his life's outlook when a friend called him with a proposition.

According to Scott, he and the friend — ex-McDonogh 35 Senior High School basketball teammate Jerome Kieffer — agreed to rob an armored truck outside a bank in the 7th Ward.

For the job, they used guns given to them by Kieffer’s father, Armstead Kieffer — and then, with the money they stole, bought the pistols they wielded during a robbery attempt two years later that left Loomis armored truck guard James McBride dead in Mid-City on May 31, 2017.

Scott’s accounts of the Oct. 11, 2015, robbery of a Brinks armored truck and the later botched stickup that resulted in the slaying of McBride, 33, surfaced Tuesday in paperwork filed after he pleaded guilty to both crimes in New Orleans federal court.

He is now expected to testify against the Kieffers, who are scheduled to go to trial in U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle’s courtroom on Oct. 22.

According to a case summary signed by Scott, Jerome Kieffer in 2015 noticed Brinks armored truck employees servicing the drive-through ATMs outside the Chase Bank in the 1400 block of North Broad Street. The two walked around the neighborhood, planning for a way to rob the Brinks truck, aiding their effort by borrowing Scott’s grandfather’s SUV and cutting a hole in a wooden fence lining the ATM area.

They also went to Armstead Kieffer’s home, about three blocks from the bank, and borrowed handguns from him before confronting the Brinks truck guard.

The guard surrendered an unspecified amount of money to Kieffer and Scott, who ran to the grandfather’s SUV, which they had parked nearby. The pair then drove to the home of Armstead Kieffer, who’d previously been acquitted of charges that he participated in a deadly 1993 stereo shop robbery.

The men then counted the money they had taken, Assistant U.S. Attorneys David Haller and Michael McMahon wrote in the summary of the case endorsed by Scott.

Scott and the younger Kieffer — both now 25 — later went to a sporting goods store to buy new pistols and bullets with some of the stolen cash. They each also bought Infiniti brand cars, and Kieffer poured some of the money into his aspirations of becoming a rap musician.

More than a year had passed when Jerome Kieffer rented a fourth-floor apartment, at Tulane Avenue and South Galvez Street, which overlooked ATMs outside Campus Federal Credit Union. Kieffer watched as Loomis armored truck guards supplied those ATMs with money, and he soon wanted to pull off another robbery, according to Scott.

On the day of the Loomis job, Scott left work at Sam’s Club in Metairie early and went to the home of his grandfather, Charles Mitchell, in New Orleans East to borrow his Ford F-150. Kieffer was there as well, and he tailed Scott, who parked Mitchell’s truck near Campus Federal.

The pair went to Jerome Kieffer’s apartment, dressed in all-black clothes and returned to the truck. They waited until Armstead Kieffer, in touch by phone, gave them the signal to confront the Loomis crew.

Scott quickly scooped up a moneybag that the guards dropped when they were ambushed. But after fleeing to their truck, he and Jerome Kieffer realized it was empty.

Kieffer returned to the Loomis workers and tried to get one of them to hand over cash from the truck. But one of the workers grabbed his 9 mm pistol and fired it at Kieffer, sparking a shootout that drew in Scott as well.

McBride, lying on the ground, was struck by gunfire and died later. Scott and the Kieffers fled the scene empty-handed.

A key break in the case came when New Orleans police pulled over Mitchell, Scott’s grandfather, as he drove the distinctively painted getaway truck hours after the killing. Mitchell told authorities he had let Scott borrow his truck for most of that day and that Scott was accompanied by Kieffer.

Investigators later obtained surveillance camera footage and cellphone records that tied Scott and the Kieffers to McBride’s slaying. Bullet casings recovered at the scene were consistent with the .40- and .45-caliber pistols Jerome Kieffer and Scott had previously bought at the sporting goods store.

Scott pleaded guilty to armed robbery, use of a gun during the crime and lying to federal agents about his whereabouts following McBride’s killing. In exchange, prosecutors abandoned charging him directly in McBride’s murder, which would have meant mandatory life imprisonment if he had been convicted at a trial.

Scott still potentially faces decades in prison at his sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 30. But his attorney, Benny George, said the plea deal — which provides Scott the possibility of an eventual release — was best for his client.

The Kieffers have pleaded not guilty and are awaiting their trial. Their attorneys declined to comment on Scott’s deal or his agreeing to testify for the government.