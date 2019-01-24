A man shot in Central City died from his injuries in the second shooting reported in New Orleans Thursday evening, according to the New Orleans Police Department

The shooting was reported just before 7 p.m. in the 2100 block of Thalia Street. Officers arrived to the scene and found the man unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

The shooting follows reports of a fatal shooting in the 1200 block of Delery Street in the Lower Ninth Ward just before 6:30 p.m. Police found a man face down in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

