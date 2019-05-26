A violent Memorial Day weekend in the New Orleans area included at least three homicides, five shooting incidents in which 10 people were wounded, two armed robberies, two armed carjackings and a pair of suicides, all involving guns, from Friday night through early evening Sunday, authorities reported.

The first homicide occurred just after midnight Saturday morning in the 2400 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, in the 7th Ward, where a 50-year-old man was shot to death while walking.

The second killing in Orleans Parish was reported about 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of North Galvez Street, in St. Roch. Police found the 27-year-old victim dead on the sidewalk from gunshot sounds. They later issued an arrest warrant for James Earl Webster, 31.

Meanwhile, a man was killed about 4 a.m. Saturday at a bar in the 4500 block of the South I-10 Service Road in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Three nonfatal shootings were reported within two hours Saturday night in New Orleans.

The first occurred about 10 p.m. in the 2300 block of A.P. Tureaud Avenue, a block from the scene of the homicide early that morning. Two men said they were sitting on a porch when a man began firing shots at them, hitting each man once. Both victims, one of them 51 years old, went to a hospital in a private vehicle.

About 10:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man and two teenagers were shot in the 5000 block of Lakeshore Drive. Police said one of the victims was taken to the hospital by EMS, while the other two were taken there by private vehicle.

An hour later, an 18-year-old man was shot in his vehicle at Cambronne and Cohn streets, in the Leonidas neighborhood Uptown. Police said the victim drove himself to a hospital.

Violent 24 hours in New Orleans area Saturday: 3 killed, 7 injured in 7 separate shootings A violent Saturday in the New Orleans area that included three homicides earlier in the day ended with seven people shot in 4 separate shootin…

Also Saturday night, a man was shot in the 400 block of North Laurel Street in Metairie, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. His wounds were not life-threatening.

After most of Sunday passed seemingly quietly, police reported about 7:30 p.m. Sunday that three people had been shot in the 3100 block of Rue Parc Fontaine, in Algiers. All arrived at a West Bank hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.

The two armed robberies, meanwhile, took place about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Selma Street, in Gentilly, and about four hours later at Bourbon and St. Louis streets, in the French Quarter.

New Orleans man, 2 teenagers shot by unknown suspect on Lakeshore Drive; NOPD investigating A man and two teenage boys were shot Saturday night in the Lakeshore neighborhood during a violent 24 hours in the New Orleans area.

In the earlier incident, a 39-year-old woman and a 37-year-old woman had been out drinking when they went to a Selma Street residence, police said. There, the younger woman pulled out a revolver, pointed it at the other woman and demanded money.

In the French Quarter robbery, a 30-year-old man was approached by another man who pointed a gun at him and demanded his property. The robber fled with the victim’s wallet and phone.

The two armed carjackings occurred about 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of Bundy Road, in New Orleans East, and about 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Andry Street, in the Lower 9th Ward. In both cases, the carjackers brandished guns.