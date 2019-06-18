Wearing hooded sweatshirts to hide their faces and blue medical gloves that wouldn’t leave fingerprints, two men barged into a CVS pharmacy on Prytania Street on Monday, bound two employees with zip ties at gunpoint, and raided a safe containing bottles of pills, according to court records.

They were on their way out when three police officers who had been called out to the store confronted them, prompting a shootout that wounded both robbers and one of the cops, the records from Orleans Parish Criminal District Court said.

The records said officers arrested Alan Parson, 18, after he collapsed in the front yard of a home less than two blocks away. Nearly three hours later, police found Richard Sansbury, 26, of Indianapolis, hiding a little more than a block away from that spot.

Court records Tuesday provided the most complete account yet of the alleged robbery and gunfight that erupted on a normally tranquil Uptown morning, in a CVS across the street from a strip of neighborhood shops and restaurants.

Multiple law enforcement sources said authorities are investigating whether Parson and Sansbury may have been involved in prior pharmacy robberies in other states. New Orleans police haven’t confirmed whether that may be the case.

Sansbury’s ties to Indianapolis loom. After a robbery last year at a CVS in Jonesboro, Arkansas, the KASU radio station published a report there saying federal authorities were probing whether that hold-up was the work of an Indianapolis-based ring sending its members across the country to steal opioids from the chain’s stores.

After being taken to the hospital along with the wounded officer, both Sansbury and Parson each face counts of armed robbery with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon and attempted first-degree murder of police, said the court records.

Police allege that Sansbury pulled a gun out of his waistband after he and Parson invaded the store about 6:05 a.m. Monday.

They allegedly worked quickly. Sansbury went behind a cash register, zip-tied a clerk and led that employee to the store’s office, out of view of surveillance cameras, police said.

Meanwhile, Parson headed for the pharmacy, forced a second employee to the ground and zip-tied that person’s feet, police said. He then began to pack “a large trash bag with several pill bottles which he was removing from the safe in the pharmacy area of the store,” the court records said.

Sansbury joined Parson in the pharmacy section within two minutes and began “removing several … medical supplies,” according to the documents. They had filled the bag within five minutes of their arrival, and both allegedly started making their way to the front of the pharmacy.

Three uniformed police officers were waiting for them in the front of the store, pointing guns at the robbers and ordering them to surrender, the records said.

Sansbury and Parson retreated toward the rear of the pharmacy, doubled back to the front and began trading gunfire with officers, police said.

An officer who has not been identified was struck in the upper left shoulder. The two robbers then managed to slip out the store and began running toward a residential neighborhood across the street, police said.

Parson allegedly collapsed in the 1300 block of Lyons Street. Heavily-armed officers with police dogs then found Sansbury trying to conceal himself in the yard surrounding a home in the 1100 block of Upperline Street just before 9 a.m., police wrote in the records.

Paramedics took both Sansbury and Parson to the hospital while officers brought their wounded colleague there. All were reported to be in stable condition later Monday.

Both Sansbury and Parson have since been discharged from the hospital and booked into New Orleans’ jail.

Papers filed ahead of a bail hearing Tuesday for Sansbury by the courthouse’s pretrial services program showed he had a prior misdemeanor conviction but not a felony one. Therefore, the program classified Sansbury as low risk and recommended his release on minimal bail without supervision.

Those recommendations aren’t binding, and Judge Harry Cantrell set Sansbury’s bail at $1.5 million.

Nonetheless, Assistant District Attorney Michael Henn said in court Tuesday that it was “unconscionable” that a person accused of shooting a police officer while trying to steal drugs should be given a low risk classification. His boss, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, issued a statement lauding Cantrell "for disregarding this (risk assessment) tool and seeing this defendant for what he is: A dangerous, violent offender willing to shoot our police officers, who has not business freely walking our streets."

Sansbury's low-risk classification also drew the ire of Metropolitan Crime Commission President Rafael Goyeneche, whose organization monitors and comments on court procedures.

He said the allegations against Sansbury are violent enough to warrant a harsher recommendation, in the interest of public safety.

“It just shows the flawed nature of the pre-trial assessment of the tool being used over there,” Goyeneche said.

Officials overseeing the risk assessment program couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Sansbury and Parson each face decades in prison if convicted of the allegations against them.