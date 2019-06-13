A second man suspected of having a role in a deadly shooting on a busy Metairie street last month is in Jefferson Parish’s jail after authorities captured him at a construction site in Florida.

Edwar Lopez, 26, was booked Wednesday on one count each of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the May 17 slaying of 35-year-old Jesus Fructuoso, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office records.

Investigators had previously jailed Luis Martinez, 28, on the same counts in the case.

The Sheriff’s Office has released few details about what may have led to Fructuoso’s killing. But the agency has previously said Fructuoso was involved in a disturbance at apartments in Metairie’s Fat City neighborhood about 10:45 p.m. the night he was slain before he got into a car chase with the driver of another vehicle.

Someone in the other vehicle shot a gun at Fructuoso at least once during the pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office said. A bullet hit Fructuoso in the head, and he crashed his car into a concrete pillar near the intersection of Causeway Boulevard and North Interstate 10 Service Road.

Fructuoso died on the scene.

Deputies arrested Martinez four days after Fructuoso’s violent death. Three days later, the Sheriff’s Office in Bay County, Florida, captured Lopez at a construction site after receiving a tip that he was in that area, according to media reports.

Authorities haven’t said whether they believe Lopez, Martinez or both fired at Fructuoso. They each would face mandatory life imprisonment if eventually convicted of murder.

