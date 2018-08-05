A 48-year-old man was injured early Sunday after two people hit him with a pipe, stabbed him and tried to run him over with a vehicle, according to New Orleans police.
The incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East, police said in a preliminary offense log. The man and two other people, a man and a woman, were in a fight that turned physical. The victim was hit in the back of the head with a pipe and stabbed several times in the left thigh, according to police.
He then walked across the street, where the woman allegedly tried to run him over with her vehicle.
The two suspects fled after the attack. The victim was transported to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately available.
Police classified the incident as an attempted homicide.