A woman hid behind a table for hours after she bit the genitals of a man she said attempted to rape her after they met online, according to Westwego police.
The woman told police she and the man, 54-year-old John Wesley Patton, had planned to meet at a daiquiri shop in Metairie on Sept. 7, but he convinced her to meet him at his home in the 1300 block of Central Avenue in Westwego.
The woman said after she arrived at Patton's home about 9:45 p.m., he asked her to meet his sister at the end of a hallway. She did not find anyone, and he allegedly put his hand over her mouth, dragged her into a bedroom and demanded sex.
The woman said she agreed to have sex with the man "out of fear," according to a news release, while "pleading for Patton not to hurt her."
Patton was unable to perform during sex, the woman said, so he requested the woman perform oral sex on him. The woman said she then bit Patton's penis and and ran into the living room.
Patton allegedly grabbed a knife and attempted to stab the woman, who grabbed the knife but suffered cuts to both her hands, the release said. Locked inside the home, the woman said she barricaded herself behind a table in the corner of a room while Patton attempted to stab her with a second knife.
Nearly 12 hours after she had arrived, the woman said Patton unlocked the door and allowed her to retrieve her possessions and leave. The woman called 9-1-1 from a nearby business before she was taken to Tulane Lakeside Hospital in Metairie for medical treatment.
Westwego Police went to Patton's home, where they were unable to make contact with him for seven hours, according to a release. Police eventually fired teargas into Patton's home, and they arrested him.
He was booked on counts of second degree rape, aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment with a dangerous weapon. He was being held at Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.