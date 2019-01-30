A New Orleans man who admitted his role in a deadly 2017 attempted robbery of an armored truck and implicated two others received a prison sentence of nearly 17 years Wednesday.

Deltoine Scott’s sentence was handed to him by U.S. District Judge Ivan Lemelle three months after his testimony helped a jury convict Jerome Kieffer, 25, and Armstead Kieffer, 54, of a chain of events that culminated in the shooting death of Loomis guard James McBride.

The Kieffers, father and son, face mandatory life sentences.

According to prosecutors, Scott, 25, and his friend Jerome Kieffer first worked together, with help from Armstead Kieffer, to steal $160,000 at gunpoint from a Brinks armored truck outside a 7th Ward bank in 2015.

Armstead Kieffer then served as a lookout when Jerome Kieffer and Scott tried to rob a Loomis truck at gunpoint outside a Mid-City credit union on May 31, 2017, prosecutors contended.

But that holdup was botched and McBride was killed by a bullet that one of his fellow guards fired during a shootout with Jerome Kieffer and Scott, who fled without taking any money.

Within hours, authorities stopped Scott’s grandfather as he was seen driving the robbers' distinctive getaway truck. The grandfather told officials that Scott had been using the truck most of that day, and Scott as well as the Kieffers were eventually charged.

Scott pleaded guilty Oct. 8 to participating in both armored truck attacks and to lying to federal investigators about where he was at the time of McBride’s slaying. He also agreed to testify about the Kieffers’ roles in both crimes, and jurors found his co-defendants guilty at a trial later that month.

The Kieffers’ defense team argued that a down-on-his-luck Scott actually got help from someone else in each of the heists, perhaps a relative or an ex-Loomis employee whom he knew. The defense asserted that Scott then falsely put the blame on Jerome Kieffer — a former high school basketball teammate — and his father for two reasons: to avoid the possibility of a life sentence and to protect whoever really had assisted him.

However, surveillance video, cellphone records and other data supported Scott’s version of events, prosecutors countered.

Lemelle gave Scott a sentence of 200 months, or 16 years and eight months, with credit for the time he's spent behind bars since his arrest.

Scott and the Kieffers must also pay $160,000 in restitution for the money taken during the 2015 robbery, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser’s office said.