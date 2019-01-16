New Orleans police on Wednesday morning arrested a man accused of trying to help thwart the investigation into the last year’s killing of rapper Young Greatness in St. Roch.

Donald Reaux, 38, was booked on counts of obstruction of justice, plotting to obstruct justice, and being an accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, jail records show.

Authorities haven’t immediately said exactly how they linked Reaux to the fatal shooting of the 34-year-old rapper born Theodore Jones. He is the first suspect arrested in connection with the investigation into one of the highest-profile murders in New Orleans in 2018.

Police found Jones after he had been shot about 1:35 a.m. on Oct. 29, 2018, outside the Waffle House restaurant in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue. Jones, who was reportedly in town for a funeral, died at the scene.

This is apparently not the first time police have accused Reaux of having a hand in a violent crime.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court records show a man with Reaux's name was jailed on a count of first-degree murder on Dec. 30, 1998, but authorities later declined to prosecute him.

In 2001, a man with Reaux’s name was found guilty in federal court of aiding and abetting bank robbery by force or violence as well as use of firearm during a violent crime. That man received a prison sentence of nearly 12 years, records show.

He was released from federal custody in 2011, according to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

Raised in New Orleans' St. Bernard housing development, Jones is perhaps best known for his 2015 single "Moolah." The song, released through the respected Atlanta record label Quality Control, registered more than 30 million YouTube views and topped out at No. 85 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Moolah's" success prompted Rolling Stone to name Young Greatness on one of its monthly "10 Artists You Need to Known," likening him to rap stars Fetty Wap, Future and Migos.

Jones also spent time in Houston before establishing himself as an artist.