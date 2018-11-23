Anthony Christiana, a fixture in Gretna's Police Department for nearly four decades, died Friday after fighting a "brave and valiant battle against cancer," the department said. He was 58.
Christiana had climbed his way through the ranks to become the department's deputy chief.
On Friday, Gretna Mayor Belinda Constant honored Christiana's work ethic and commitment to the force.
"His 37 years of dedication to the Gretna Police Department and the city of Gretna will be forever remembered," Constant said.
Arthur Lawson, the Gretna Police Department chief, who has been with the police force for 42 years, noted that he first hired Christiana as a parking meter attendant, and that he steadily rose through the ranks until becoming deputy chief in 2005.
"He wanted to get his foot in the door," Lawson said. "That’s what we had open at the time, and he took it."
In the interim, Christiana also served as a patrolman, road sergeant and detective.
"He was a very well-rounded individual," Lawson said. "And he was very well rounded in his knowledge of and approach to law enforcement."
Lawson credited Christiana with embracing the technique of community policing, the system of allocating police officers to certain areas in a jurisdiction so that they become familiar with locals, long before it became a nationally recognized practice.
He also described his longtime colleague as an "innovative" officer who "did not get excited under stress" and had a keen ability to prepare ahead of time for events like Mardi Gras or scheduled protests.
"He was certainly good at handling details," Lawson said.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said service "of that length and dedication cannot be replaced."
"His loss will be felt throughout the law enforcement agencies of the metro area," Lopinto said.
Christiana's uncle, Frank Christiana, remembered his nephew as a man who enjoyed traveling, going out, socializing with friends and attending family functions.
But, like others, he said Christiana was best remembered as someone wholly devoted to his job. He recalled how his nephew "worked around the clock" in the hours and days following Hurricane Katrina in order to "keep Gretna safe."
"That was his whole life," he said of the Gretna Police Department. "The police force was like his baby."