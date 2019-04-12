Former north shore district attorney Walter Reed, who recently revealed that he has prostate cancer, will be allowed a further one-month delay in reporting to a federal prison to begin serving his four-year sentence on corruption and fraud charges.
U.S. District Judge Eldon Fallon agreed Friday to give Reed, 72, until May 17 to report to prison.
Reed, who was scheduled to report on April 1, requested more time in late March, citing an unspecified medical procedure, the results of which would not be known for seven to 10 days. He was granted an extension to April 15, but on Friday, the judge cited a "definitive surgery date" and changed the deadline to May 17.
Reed's surgery is scheduled April 17, according to court filings, and he is asking for 30 days after that to recover.
Reed told nola.com earlier this week that he has been assigned to the prison on Morgantown, West Virginia.
Reed's attorney, Richard Simmons, filed a motion on April 10 that said medical testing during the extension had revealed the need for a medical procedure to "remove a cancerous condition."
That motion was not opposed by the U.S. Attorney's Office, but prosecutors did ask for medical releases to determine the medical necessity of the request, the court filing said.
Reed has been out on bond pending appeal for more than two years following his sentencing. He was convicted three years ago on 18 counts of corruption and fraud stemming from his personal use of campaign contributions and taking money from St. Tammany Parish Hospital that was meant for his office.
He was the 22nd Judicial District attorney, serving St. Tammany and Washington parishes, for 30 years. But Reed did not seek a sixth term following revelations that he was under federal investigation.
Fallon, who gave him a sentence below recommended guidelines, also agreed that he could remain free while he exhausted his appeals. But in February, U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser asked the judge to reconsider, pointing to a decision by a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold his conviction. He was denied a hearing before the full court.
Simmons has said he will file writs with the U.S. Supreme Court asking it to review Reed's conviction.
During a hearing on the motion to send Reed to prison, Simmons asked the judge for another 90 days, saying that would enable Fallon to see what he planned to argue before the high court. That delay, if granted, would have kept Reed out of jail until the end of May.
But when the judge ordered him to go to jail, Reed declared himself "ready to go."
The prison in Morgantown is a minimum-security facility with 871 inmates, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The average sentence served by inmates there is 60 months, according to the site.
The prison has seven housing units, and prisoners are assigned to either dormitory-style areas, cubicles or double-occupancy rooms, the site says, with new admissions generally housed in the dormitories.