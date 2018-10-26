With local children gearing up to hit the streets for Halloween trick-or-treating, the U.S. Marshals in New Orleans have re-launched their annual operation to check whether convicted sex offenders across the area are complying with registration requirements.
The U.S. Marshals assumed the responsibility of tracking down sex offenders who run afoul of registration requirements following the passage of a child protection law named after Adam Walsh, who was 6 years old when he was abducted from a Florida department store in 1981 and later found killed.
Registered sex offenders are legally prohibited from soliciting Halloween trick-or-treaters to their homes, the U.S. Marshals and the Greater New Orleans chapter of Crimestoppers said in a statement this week.
The compliance checks timed to coincide with the Halloween season is dubbed “Operation Boo Dat.” One aspect of the operation is the release of 21 people wanted on warrants issued for their arrests after they fell out of compliance with required registration and check-ins, said Crimestoppers, which is sponsoring the U.S. Marshals’ operation.
In no order, those wanted as part of Operation Boo Dat this year are:
• Jason Matthew Zeller, 41
• Leander Lafrance, 44
• Jeremiah Shawn Porter, 30
• David Phillip Ledet, 64
• Robert Paul Heidel, 61
• Benjamin Daniel Evans, 41
• Bryant Vincento Angeletta, 54
• Gary Allen Layton, 65
• Dejohn Joseph Downs, 28
• David Freeman Boyle, 44
• Jolene Veronica Parks, 36
• Ray Lester Colbert, 29
• Kendall Daral Spriggs, 35
• Shane Michael Jackson, 44
• Jerome Albert Wilson, 34
• Patrick Holly Joseph, 35
• James Owens Cyprien III, 43
• Terry Anthony Lewis, 53
• Lionel Bailey, 51
• Dexter Katrell Gibson, 28
• Jamie Crystal Washington, 36
Downs allegedly failed to appear in court. The rest failed to register as sex offenders, Crimestoppers said.
Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.
After his slaying, Walsh’s father, John Walsh, became a prominent violent-crime victims’ advocate as well as the host of the show “America’s Most Wanted.” Police concluded he was murdered by convicted serial killer Ottis Toole, though he died without ever being convicted specifically in Adam Walsh’s murder.
The Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act was passed in 2006 and designated the U.S. Marshals as the lead agency in efforts such as Operation Boo Dat, which began is Tuesday and is set to last through Nov. 18.
The task force running that operation includes members of the New Orleans Police Department, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office, and state as well as federal probation and parole officers.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas compiled this report.