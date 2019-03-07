Jefferson Parish jail records have identified a man booked on three counts of first-degree murder hours after a triple-homicide Wednesday in Terrytown.

Terrance L. Leonard, 33, was booked on three counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first degree murder. He also faces a count of obstruction of justice.

Leonard was the only man booked with charges matching the killings Wednesday. His address was listed in the 900 block of Monterey Court West, the same as where the killings occurred. He made an appearance Thursday morning at the 24th Judicial District Court and has been assigned a public defender.

JPSO said Wednesday afternoon a man had confessed in the incident and been taken into custody, though they have not yet released his identity.

The killings occurred Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in Terrytown. Five people were found in the apartment after a 911 call, three of whom were pronounced dead. One woman and two children were among those killed. Two children were transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Jefferson Sherriff Joe Lopinto described the scene as "very gruesome."

Lopinto said it appeared the victims died of blunt force trauma. The victims include a woman and four children ages 8 through 14, all of whom were related to the woman. JPSO has not identified them.

Some family members, however, spoke to media and disclosed more information, including 53-year-old Emmitt Rhodes.

Rhodes said his daughter, Kristine Riley, her son Aiden Riley and her niece Dariana Encalade were the three killed in the incident. Rhodes did not give an age for Kristine Riley, but said Aiden Riley and Encalade were both between the ages of 8 and 10 years old.

Rhodes also identified his two granddaughters, Nashawna Riley, 15, and Adrianna Riley, 13, as the two individuals sent to the hospital for treatment. Rhodes and other family members were told by authorities that one of the victims had successfully undergone surgery during the day.

Check back for updates.