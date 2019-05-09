A fatal shooting Wednesday night following an alleged car break-in in Mid-City has fanned the flames over whether New Orleans officials are doing enough to keep young residents on the right side of the law.

Police said that Emanuel Pipkins, 17, fatally shot a woman and wounded her husband Wednesday after they caught him breaking into their car in the 2700 block Cleveland Avenue late Wednesday.

Pipkins was booked on a count of second-degree murder after the slain woman’s husband allegedly shot him in an exchange of gunfire that erupted during the botched car burglary.

Investigators believe others in a stolen car helped Pipkins get to – and flee from – the scene of the killing, and police said they were searching for additional suspects on Thursday.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as Zelda Townsend, 63. Multiple people familiar with the case identified her husband as Danny Townsend, 54.

Zelda Townsend, who worked as a private security guard, was mortally wounded around the corner from her husband’s barbershop, Danny's Divine Designs. The pair lived together in a home adjacent to the shop in the 200 block of Broad Street.

As word about the attack on the Townsends spread across New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson, and District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro all said that the case illustrated the need for everyone in the city to do their part in a fight against a rise in crimes frequently carried out by minors, such as car burglaries and auto thefts.

Townsend’s murder occurred less than six months after a pastor’s wife was fatally struck by her own vehicle while being carjacked by a teen in Gentilly.

With schools set to close for the summer, Cantrell, Ferguson and Cannizzaro all mentioned the need for stepped up enforcement of curfew laws and asked for support from parents and caretakers.

“I’m disgusted, I’m disheartened, I’m upset, I’m angry, and I’m disappointed,” Ferguson said while briefing reporters about Pipkins’ arrest. “We all should take a look at ourselves and hold ourselves accountable, from the criminal justice system, to city government, to the community, to the parents.”

According to police, the Townsends heard an alarm on their car blare about 9:50 p.m. The couple stepped outside, saw Pipkins in their car and approached.

Another car, where Pipkins’ companions were riding, then pulled up, and someone inside shouted, “Shoot,” Ferguson said.

Pipkins then allegedly pulled a gun out and fired numerous times. He hit the woman multiple times, and her husband was struck in an arm, police said.

In his remarks, Ferguson suggested that Danny Townsend fired his own gun at Pipkins in an attempt to protect himself and his wife.

Pipkins fled with his companions and later showed up at a hospital seeking treatment for being shot, Ferguson said. Officers arrested him after identifying him as the man who allegedly shot the Townsends.

Though he is not 18, because he stands accused of a violent crime, Pipkins is old enough to have been booked at the city’s adult jail.

Police later recovered the getaway vehicle, which had previously been reported stolen.

First responders took both victims to University Medical Center for treatment. Zelda Townsend was pronounced dead there.

Wednesday night was not the first time police had encountered Pipkins, who turned 17 in February. Ferguson and Cantrell said he had recently been arrested for breaking into another car in a juvenile-court case – but he was released to the custody of an aunt.

He also apparently had been booked some time before that in a separate aggravated assault case in juvenile court.

Cannizzaro, along with the chief and mayor, used Pipkins’ arrest to reiterate his frustration with authorities’ repeated encounters with juvenile court defendants on the street.

He has long maintained that repeat teen offenders are a direct result of political pressure put on juvenile court judges to keep low the population of detainees at the Youth Study Center, the city’s juvenile detention hall.

Gun violence statistics in New Orleans have been relatively low since last year, when the city registered its lowest number of murders since 1971. Homicides this year are nearly half what they were at the same point 12 months ago – but year-to-date car burglaries are nearly double what they were at this time in 2018.

Such crimes are typically blamed on youths, and Cannizzaro’s office has noted how that surge came as the city had police de-emphasize the arrest of minors for curfew or truancy violations.

NOPD figures show how officers made nearly 4,100 such arrests in 2011 and 2012 while making only 264 such stops last year.

Truancy and curfew arrests of juveniles could mean fines and fees for parents and caretakers, which was welcome news to Townsends’ neighbors.

“I have been living 18 years here, and I’ve always seen delinquency,” said one neighbor, speaking in Spanish. “It’s a lack of education and discipline over the children, and it’s parents’ fault.”

In a statement Thursday, the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights – which defends juvenile defendants – said it is clear “something is not working” in New Orleans. However, instead of calling for more youths to be locked up, the center’s statement asked the public to support programs ranging from mental health treatment to mentorship.