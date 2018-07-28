A Capital One Bank located inthe 3000 block of Tulane Avenue in New Orleans was robbed Friday morning.

An unknown man, according to police, walked inside the bank and placed a note under the teller's window. The man implied that he was carrying a weapon and demanded money. The teller gave the man money, and he fled.

The robbery occurred around 11:25 a.m. The FBI is involved in the investigation.

No further details were made immediately available.

