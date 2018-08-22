Toi Desilva knocked on Dawan Gibson’s door in the Lower 9th Ward one night earlier this month and offered to apologize about an earlier argument, a third person who was nearby told police.

The gesture coaxed Gibson to step out onto the porch – and moments later, a single bullet pierced through the back of his head, said police, who arrested Desilva on a count of second-degree murder after speaking to the witness.

Court records released Wednesday detail Gibson’s final moments and the circumstances that led New Orleans police to jail Desilva on a count of second-degree murder several days later.

According to the witness interviewed by detectives, Gibson, 27, and Desilva, 24, got into a screaming match about 9:45 p.m. Aug. 2 in the 900 block of Alabo Street, where Gibson lived.

There is no indication in a warrant as to why the two men were arguing.

An hour later, Desilva knocked on Gibson’s door. When Gibson answered, police said, Desilva uttered, “I’m here to apologize about what happened earlier.”

The witness, who was within earshot, then heard someone fire a single bullet, police said.

The warrant doesn't say that the witness saw the shooting directly, but police said the witness then ran to the porch and saw Gibson lying in the fetal position while Desilva fled by himself.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy and Sgt. Robert Barrere obtained a warrant to arrest Desilva the following day.

Authorities captured Desilva on Aug. 15 at a home in Slidell. He was transferred to New Orleans’ jail on Tuesday. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if convicted of murder.

Desilva’s bail was set at $650,000 on the murder count. But he is being held without bail on allegations of a parole violation. Court records show he had been paroled after pleading guilty to illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon in January of 2015.

He received the mandatory minimum 10-year prison sentence following that guilty plea. State lawmakers have since eased the lowered the mandatory minimum punishment for people convicted of being a felon in possession of a gun to five years.

Holy Cross murder suspect arrested in Slidell home, NOPD says New Orleans Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested a suspect in the homicide of Dawan Gibson that occurred Aug. 2 in th…