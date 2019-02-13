New Orleans rapper Mystikal is expected to be released soon from Caddo Correction Center under a $3 million bond, according to a KTBS-TV report.

Mystikal, whose real name is Michael Lawrence Taylor, was arrested in August 2017 after he turned himself in. He was accused of sexual assault in October 2016 at a Shreveport casino. He was later charged with first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

According to KTBS, Tyler's attorney Joel Pearce believes they have enough evidence, including video, to show Tyler did not commit the crimes. Tyler's hearing is set for March 6. His trial is scheduled for May.

