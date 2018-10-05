Orleans Parish Sheriff Marlin Gusman on Friday gave his approval to the sole remaining candidate for the job of permanent director of New Orleans’ jail.

Interim jail Director Darnley Hodge Sr. is now in line to take over the permanent post, Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office attorney Blake Arcuri said, with final approval expected soon from the federal judge presiding over the jail’s reform efforts.

At the end of a selection process that began four months ago, Hodge was the only name that outside agencies suggested to Gusman for the job following a meeting Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Lance Africk has openly expressed his approval of Hodge’s performance in the interim role, and Hodge also appears to get along well with Gusman, meaning he quickly became the favorite to eventually assume the permanent post.

On paper, Hodge will be the director of the jail’s efforts to comply with a court-ordered consent decree calling for changes at the long-troubled facility. In practice, he will oversee all the operations of a lockup that continues to have problems with violence, inadequate staffing levels and lapses in inmates' health care.

Hodge was a jail administrator in Virginia before arriving in New Orleans in February to replace former jail compliance director Gary Maynard. Maynard resigned in the wake of scathing criticism from jail monitors over inmate fights and deaths.

A 2016 court order empowers Gusman to select the jail director from a list of candidates given to him by the U.S. Department of Justice, the city of New Orleans and the MacArthur Justice Center, a law firm that represents the jail's inmates. But that order, citing the disorder at the lockup, sidelined the sheriff from controlling the jail’s operations.

Four candidates qualified for a second round of interviews to succeed Maynard on a long-term basis, but some later withdrew from consideration, MacArthur Justice Center attorney Emily Washington said. Hodge, she said, was the only one who made it through the second round.

Gusman had until Friday to either accept or reject Hodge for the post.

Washington argued that the jail’s permanent director will need more resources to run the facility properly, such as a team of corrections experts to assist him. But it is not clear whether Africk will push for hiring of such a team.

