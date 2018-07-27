Authorities are searching for a man who jumped into the Mississippi River off the Hale Boggs Bridge in Luling on Friday morning.
According to St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, an unidentified man believed to be in his late teens or mid-20s was walking up the bridge on Interstate 310 from the West Bank about 6 a.m. A deputy stopped and asked the man what he was doing, and the man ran to the rail and jumped, Champagne said.
The deputy saw the man swimming toward barges on the West Bank and disappeared.
The Sheriff’s Office has since been searching for the man along with the U.S. Coast Guard. A Coast Guard official said Friday morning that the agency had sent a boat and helicopter to the scene.
Authorities haven’t said if they know why the man may have jumped. No other details were immediately available.