An armed man was fatally shot after New Orleans police officers responding to a report of an aggravated assault encountered him on Friday morning, NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.
The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds after police responded to the call about 10 a.m. Friday at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Parc Brittany, Ferguson said.
The man, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead on the scene.
No officers were hurt during the incident, police said.
Ferguson said three responding officers fired their weapons. All three are 7th District cops with three to five years of experience on the force and all of them had activated their body-worn cameras, Ferguson said.
“Today, unfortunately, an individual lost their life with a police-involved shooting,” Ferguson said at a press conference. “At this moment, we are trying to investigate and determine who shot first and all of the other circumstances that may have occurred around this incident.”
Ferguson said the probe into the man’s death would be led by the department’s Force Investigation Team, a special unit set up under the Police Department’s reform agreement with the federal government.
In addition to a large police presence, city and federal monitors were also on scene.
New Orleans police were involved in the fatal shooting of two men this year before Friday. Police killed Zonell Williams, 33, after he fired a handgun at an officer in Treme on Jan. 4. Reginald Bursey, a 32-year-old suspected of robbery, was shot dead after he fired at cops who tried to detain him near a Central Business District bus stop on Feb. 17.
Those killings marked a break from a nearly two-year span where New Orleans police were not involved in any fatal shootings.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.