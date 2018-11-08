Two men were shot in a New Orleans East neighborhood Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said.
The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Read Boulevard in the Little Woods neighborhood. Police arrived to the scene and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
One victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS, while the other arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Information on the victims' injuries is unknown.
