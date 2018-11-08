Police stock photo
Advocate staff file photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Two men were shot in a New Orleans East neighborhood Thursday afternoon, the New Orleans Police Department said.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. in the 7400 block of Read Boulevard in the Little Woods neighborhood. Police arrived to the scene and found two men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

One victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS, while the other arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Information on the victims' injuries is unknown. 

Can't see map below? Click here.

More to come. 

View comments