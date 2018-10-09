A Gretna public school teacher has been arrested on allegations that he had illicit sexual contact with a student, police said Tuesday evening.
Kim Minor, a social studies teacher and baseball coach at Thomas Jefferson High School, is accused of prohibited sexual contact between an educator and a student, Gretna Police Capt. Russell Lloyd said. That crime is a misdemeanor.
Lloyd said the student in question is a girl but no other details were immediately available Tuesday evening.
The Jefferson Parish Public School System couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Minor.
In Louisiana, it is illegal for an educator to engage in sexual activity with a student, even if the student is old enough to consent to sexual activity.
