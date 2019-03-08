James Michael “Jim” O’Hern, who investigated some of the highest-profile cases that the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office’s handled in recent years, died at his home Feb. 20 following a six-month battle with brain cancer. He was 65.
His funeral is Saturday.
O’Hern joined District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office in 2012 as a major cases investigator after retiring from the New Orleans Police Department.
At the DA's Office, where he often stood out because of the snappy suits and fedoras he wore, he led a series of interrogations that helped state and federal prosecutors secure guilty pleas from former Saints safety Darren Sharper and two co-defendants in a complex drugging and rape case.
His work also helped authorities capture murder suspect Robert Durst — the New York real estate heir profiled on HBO’s “The Jinx” — on weapons charges at a Canal Street hotel.
While working similar duties in a prior role as the NOPD's liaison to the DA's Office, O'Hern also helped build the case that resulted in multiple life sentences for Central City crime kingpin Telly Hankton, who was implicated in several murders.
“Jim O’Hern was one of the finest law enforcement officers ever to commit his life to public service in New Orleans,” Cannizzaro said in a statement. “He was a man of unimpeachable integrity, dedication and kindness. He served his country with valor … and brought that same sense of duty and honor to his work on behalf of public safety in New Orleans.”
O’Hern was born in Montgomery, Alabama, and was raised there and in Arizona before joining the Marine Corps when he was 17. He served in the Corps for more than 20 years, retiring with the rank of master sergeant.
After a stint as an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy, he worked as a patrol officer, detective and DA’s Office liaison for the NOPD beginning in 1997.
First Assistant District Attorney Graymond Martin said O'Hern distinguished himself by attacking the mundane aspects of his job with the same zeal that he did the headline-grabbing portions of it.
He made it a point to foster personal relationships with the director and DNA analyst of the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, which often processes evidence that whole cases hinge on, Martin said. That came in handy when local prosecutors needed something done in a hurry or to ask for things that should have been included in earlier requests, Martin said.
"He didn't have any outside hobbies that I am aware of," said Martin, a frequent lunchtime companion of O'Hern. "He would say, 'I fight crime.' ... His job was to produce facts, and that's what he did."
A partial loss of vision led to the discovery of O’Hern's brain tumor. He had surgery and was diagnosed with cancer Aug. 29, about a year after he married his wife, Belinda, in a small ceremony over which Cannizzaro presided.
Aside from his wife, survivors include a son, Patrick, and two stepchildren.
His funeral Saturday will be at Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home, 5100 Pontchartrain Blvd. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a service following.