A Violet man has been arrested for murder after he allegedly ran over his wife with a truck and she died from the injuries, according to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office.
William Landwehr, 44, of the 2500 block of Violet Street, was booked May 2 with second degree murder, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.
On April 5, shortly after midnight, deputies responded to a call about a woman being struck by a car in the 2500 block of Lyndell Drive in Chalmette, authorities said.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the female victim lying in the street suffering from head and leg injuries, according to Pohlmann, and Landwehr, who was on the scene, identified her as his wife.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Bureau determined Landwehr and his wife were involved in an argument, Pohlmann said.
Pohlmann said that as Landwehr got into his truck to leave, his wife approached on the passenger side. He then drove off while she was holding onto the truck, authorities said, and she was hit by the truck after she fell.
Landwehr was booked April 9 with attempted second degree murder, but was rebooked on May 2 with second degree murder after his wife died, the Sheriff's Office said.
He is currently being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison on a $1 million bond.