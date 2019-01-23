Police on Wednesday released additional details about a shooting that wounded a 19-year-old man in New Orleans East a day earlier.
The man was driving near the corner of Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street when an unknown person began shooting into the victim’s car, police said. The police was shot in the abdomen and drove himself to the hospital for treatment.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• A man used a side window to break into his 60-year-old mother’s home in the 2000 block of Congress Street in the Florida neighborhood and threatened to kill her with a knife about 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, New Orleans police said. The woman ran outside and called police. No other details were immediately available.
• A 39-year-old man driving a taxi cab was robbed of his wallet and cash by another man to whom he was giving a ride near the corner of Touro and Urquhart streets in the 7th Ward about 2:10 a.m. Wednesday, New Orleans police said.
• Christopher Spruill, 35, was arrested Wednesday night in New Orleans East on allegations that he was driving a car mere hours after it had been stolen near City Park, police said.
Spruill ran and jumped over a nearby fence as officers approached him, but he was captured in the 4400 block of Francis Drive, police said. The vehicle in question was taken from the 40 block of Allard Boulevard, where a resident’s car keys were taken during a break-in, police said.
• Louisiana’s rate of 731.5 burglary victims per 100,000 people is the third highest in the nation, according to a new study.
The new study is from SafeHome.org, which reviews home security systems, a press release from the website said. More than nine out of 10 of the break-ins occur in Louisiana’s cities, the study said.
• New Orleans police raided a home in the 7000 block of Walmsley Street in Fontainebleau on Saturday and found a large amount of package marijuana, money and cannabis oil, officials said Wednesday. Gabriel Hillman, 21, and Holden Lecesne, 22, face drug-related counts, police said.
• A 51-year-old woman from the St. John the Baptist Parish community of Edgard was killed in a two-car crash in Vacherie about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Louisiana State Police said.
Troopers said Toneka Terry failed to yield while making a left turn at a stop sign from Louisiana Highway 3212 to Louisiana Highway 3217 and pulled in front of a 2013 Caterpillar dump truck being driven by Charles Dewitt, 54, of Westwego. Terry was struck on the driver's side of her car and was killed, troopers said.
An 11-year-old girl in Terry's front passenger seat had moderate injuries, and Acadian Ambulance Service took her to University Medical Center in New Orleans for treatment. Dewitt was not hurt, troopers said.
Dewitt showed no signs of impairment. Routine toxicology test results done on Terry by the St. James Parish Coroner's Office are pending. All three people in the crash were wearing their seat belts.
Vacherie is in St. James Parish.