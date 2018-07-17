A portion of the Westbank Expressway in Harvey was closed late Tuesday morning after a large diesel spill, according to officials.
The Harvey Fire Department was on scene at the elevated roadway where about 120 gallons of diesel had spilled on the road, according to Jefferson Parish Councilman Chris Roberts, citing the 911 center.
The far right lane and the offramp was closed near Manhattan Boulevard. Personnel equipped to handle hazardous materials was en route to join Louisiana State Police on scene.
Check back for updates.