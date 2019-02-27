A man from Metairie sold authentic gear worn by NFL stars Michael Thomas and Zach Ertz for $2,200 after it was stolen from a Saints player’s bag shortly after the infamous NFC title game last month, according to New Orleans police.

When investigators tracked him down, 32-year-old Kyle Phipps claimed he resold the merchandise after buying it from another man, said a police report obtained by The Advocate on Wednesday. But that explanation didn’t prevent police from booking Phipps on a felony count of illegal possession of stolen things.

Phipps may not be the only man whom police arrest in the case. In the report, investigators suggest they don’t believe he stole the gear from the Saints player, even describing Phipps as “not the primary suspect."

Authorities previously asked the public for help in finding Thomas’ game-worn jersey as well as gloves and a game-worn jersey that originally belonged to Eagles tight end Ertz.

Police took pains to keep the name of the player whose items were purloined out of the public record, which they sometimes do for victims in high-profile cases. But there are hints it was Thomas — the Saints’ top wide receiver in 2018 — who owned the items.

The report says the victim called police to report that he last saw the Ertz gear and “his NFL New Orleans Saints jersey in his bag” at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on the day of his team’s controversial defeat to the Rams on Jan. 20. The player noticed his belongings were missing from his bag shortly after the game ended, the report says.

The case recalls a Mexican media member who stole Tom Brady’s jersey out of his bag shortly after the quarterback helped the New England Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons in the 2016 Super Bowl.

But investigators working on the Brady case had a wealth of surveillance video from Houston’s NRG Stadium to identify the alleged thief: Mauricio Ortega, who returned the jersey and resigned from his job as a newspaper executive. In the case of Thomas’ jersey, police were unable to collect any video surveillance of the initial theft, the police report said.

Police declined to comment beyond what was in the report.

Attempts to contact Thomas, the Saints or Phipps were unsuccessful.

According to police, detective Ryan St. Martin got on the case three days after the game.

A friend of the athlete had been offered the chance to buy authentic Thomas and Ertz jerseys and had called to alert the player, the player told St. Martin. The friend claimed a manager at Barcadia, a bar in the Central Business District, had made the offer and sent cellphone pictures of the memorabilia.

St. Martin then spoke to that manager, who portrayed himself as a middle man. The manager allegedly promised he would arrange for the man who actually had the jerseys and Ertz’s gloves to call St. Martin.

St. Martin then received a call from Phipps, who recounted buying the memorabilia for $1,000 from a man whom he had met at a restaurant in Metairie and whom he knew only as “J” or “JR.” Phipps said he then sold the jerseys and gloves to someone at his job at Barcadia for a profit of $1,200, according to the report.

St. Martin said he asked Phipps to call his buyer and get the property back. But the report said Phipps, whose voice was being recorded, claimed he had no way to contact that person. St. Martin said he was unable to contact Phipps again.

Though he said he initially wanted only to speak to Phipps to find the missing gear, St. Martin obtained a warrant to arrest him for the crime of possessing stolen property.

Phipps was arrested at Barcadia and booked Jan. 31. He was soon released on a $5,000 recognizance bond. He could face prison and a fine if eventually convicted of felony theft. He has no prior criminal record.

Police don’t say how the victim in the case acquired Ertz’s jersey and gloves. But NFL players often sign and trade game-worn gear after contests, and the Saints had beaten the Eagles at home the week before facing the Rams.