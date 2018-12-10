The man who is wanted for allegedly shooting a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy during a confrontation at a Metairie hotel late Sunday has been accused of violent behavior before.

Tyronne Louis, 38, pleaded guilty in the spring of 2005 to shooting his girlfriend's sister's husband in the stomach several months earlier while the women argued over a phone at a home in Bridge City, according to records. He received a 15-year prison sentence for aggravated battery with a firearm and illegally possessing a gun as a convicted felon before ultimately being released under the supervision of the state’s probation and parole office in Jefferson Parish.

Louis failed to report to probation and parole officers while on supervised release and was wanted on a warrant for that violation, known as absconding, state officials said.

At the time of the 2004 shooting, Louis was prohibited from carrying guns because he pleaded guilty to simple robbery in New Orleans in 1998 and spent a few years on probation.

In the event of his arrest in Sunday’s case, authorities would likely move to revoke Louis’ supervised release, preventing the possibility of his bonding out of jail in the deputy’s shooting.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the shooting occurred when deputies responded to a disturbance between Louis and his girlfriend at the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 6400 block of Veteran Memorial Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. Louis fled as deputies escorted him out of the hotel, firing a gun at deputies as they chased him, Lopinto said.

Deputy Christopher "Charlie" Haislup, an 11-year veteran who patrols part of Metairie, was shot in the elbow as well as leg and taken to University Medical Center in stable condition. Lopinto said Haislup is expected to recover.

The Sheriff's Office said Haislup is married and has a 2-year-old son and eight-week-old daughter.

The sheriff praised the deputy’s colleagues’ response to the emergency, noting how they applied a tourniquet on Haislup and provided him with an escort to the hospital.

A manhunt for Louis involving Louisiana State Police, the FBI, the U.S. Marshals and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continued Monday after lasting through the previous night.

Anyone with information on Louis’ whereabouts can call the Sheriff’s Office at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Crimestoppers tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of $10,000, which is larger than the standard amount.