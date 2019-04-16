Hours had passed since the bachelorette party first spotted an unknown man sitting, not moving a muscle, in a connected apartment of the New Orleans Airbnb they had rented, and they realized something was terribly wrong.

The man they'd spotted as soon as they arrived was dead — a grim discovery as the group closed the first night of a trip that spanned the St. Patrick's Day weekend.

"We were already kind of confused by the area so we were like, ‘Oh, did you see a guy was in there,' " said Abbey Donahue, who blogged about the experience after nearly a month passed without hearing any updates.

“That (he might be dead) is no one's first assumption … (but) we weren’t going to be like, 'Oh, let’s go make friends with him,' ” Donahue said.

New Orleans city planners endorse stricter short-term rental rules except in French Quarter Residents in the French Quarter would be allowed to rent part of their homes to tourists under recommendations from city planners that otherwi…

The group of eight had arrived at the Treme home just before midday on Friday, March 15, making the 10-hour drive from St. Louis after several of them had their scheduled flights grounded.

Donahue explained in her blog post, which the group later decided to take down out of sensitivity for the man's family, that they recognized his presence was a bit strange.

Sitting upright on a futon in an attached apartment but with his face out of view, it appeared he could have been watching TV, on his phone or taking a nap, she said.

The space was technically part of their rental, but the group reasoned it must have been a last-second booking for the busy holiday weekend, or possibly even the owner, and opted not to disturb him. But after an evening in the French Quarter, a member of the group returning home noticed the man still sitting in the exact same position.

Looking closer, one person noticed he wasn't breathing and called 911. Members of the group then entered the room, and a registered nurse in the party checked for a pulse, quickly realizing he was cold to the touch. Donahue said there was foam visible around the man's mouth, and she called Airbnb with concern he might be the owner.

“I think it really helped having two nurses in our group, and they handled it really well,” Donahue said. “Whereas I was shaking the entire time and my adrenaline was going. I was really focused on making sure that everyone in our group was safe.”

It was about 2:12 a.m. Saturday when New Orleans police arrived on the scene. First responders confirmed the man was dead and tried to figure out how he had gained entry to the property. Investigators left the scene about 4:30 a.m., according to records.

The man, a 26-year-old native of Dallas, was ruled dead from the effects of multiple drugs he'd ingested, and the death was deemed accidental, the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office told The Advocate.

Officers suggested multiple possibilities for how the man came to be in the home, but it remains a mystery. An Airbnb spokesman confirmed on Tuesday that the man had never rented at the location, and he did not appear to have an Airbnb account. The owner of the home told Airbnb he had no connection to the man and also did not know how he gained entry.

The decade-old short-term home rental company currently operates in more than 81,000 cities around the globe and hosts more than 6 million listings, according to its site.

While fatal incidents within rentals are rare, they are not unheard of. Online searches quickly turn up several instances of injuries and ailments within Airbnb rentals. In December, a New Orleans couple died of carbon monoxide poison in an Airbnb in Mexico, prompting news articles discussing safety factors.

New Orleans couple killed from Mexican apartment complex gas leak; faulty heater blamed MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in Mexico have confirmed that an American couple died from inhaling gas emitted by a faulty heater at an apartm…

Despite the many unknowns surrounding the March incident, a company spokesman said its employees responded appropriately. A customer service worker quickly told Donahue the group's money would be refunded, and the company would cover their relocation to another hotel that night. The group eventually settled into rooms at a hotel in the Central Business District after 3 a.m.

"At that point we were just ready to get out. It was very traumatic," Donahue said.

The group shared their story with others during the rest of their time in New Orleans, unsurprisingly drawing stunned reactions — even convincing a swamp tour boat to turn around the next morning after they explained why they were running later.

Later, the group caught cabbage from a St. Patrick's Day parade float.

With little information about the man in the home, they referred to him as "Roman," in a nod to the New Orleans street. At one point, a bartender suggested they raise a toast in his honor. They quickly obliged.

“Finding a dead body is scary, but when you know it’s someone who has a family and a life, it’s sobering, for sure," Donahue said, expressing best wishes to his family from the group, all of whom returned home that Sunday.

“When it comes to New Orleans, it was one of the coolest cities. We figured if this person did not get to live out his life, we should celebrate him in New Orleans all weekend long."

Editor's note: The Advocate has chosen not to identify the man found within the home or the listing's address.