New Orleans police are trying to identify a man who allegedly bear hugged another man, claimed he was armed and robbed him on Bourbon Street.
The alleged robber went through the victim's pockets and took his wallet before fleeing around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Bourbon Street.
New Orleans police released images of the alleged robber on Wednesday in hopes of identifying him. They ask anyone with information to contact Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111 or (877) 903-STOP.