Just moments before she was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday, a Covington woman accused driving drunk and causing the crash that killed a Mississippi man last year pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide.
Oliva Matte, 28, also pleaded guilty to vehicular negligent injury and careless driving, charges that stemmed from an accident on the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway that claimed the life of 37-year-old James Blackmond.
Blackmond, of Foxworth, was killed when Matte’s white Honda struck his 2002 Ford Ranger pickup from behind in the early morning hours of March 23, 2017. The impact of the crash caused a railing to drive through Blackmond’s front windshield, killing him.
At the time of the accident, Matte — who was not hurt — registered a blood alcohol content of 0.21, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08, authorities said. The incident marked Matte’s third arrest for driving while intoxicated. At the time of the crash, she was driving on a suspended license.
Prosecutors asked that Matte’s bail be revoked while she awaits sentencing. But 24th Judicial District Judge Glenn Ansardi said he did not consider her a flight risk since she has been out on bail since her arrest and has made it to all of her court appearances.
In April, Matte pleaded guilty to a first-offense DWI in state court on the north shore and received a six-month suspended sentence and two years of probation. Matte was also arrested for drunken driving in June 2016. In that incident — which also took place on the Causeway — Matte completed a Jefferson Parish diversion program that is sometimes available to first-time DWI offenders.
Relatives and friends of Blackmond packed the first two rows of the courtroom gallery. They did not give victim impact statements, but prosecutors have noted in previous court appearances that 16 written statements had been submitted over the course of the last year.
Following the hearing, Blackmond's family exited the courtroom quietly, hugging each other while some wiped away tears.
Matte, who will be sentenced on Nov. 15, faces between five and 30 years on the vehicular homicide count. Her attorney, Ralph Whalen, did not immediately return a call for comment.