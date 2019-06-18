At least three people were killed and one more was wounded in three separate shootings in Metairie during an exceptionally violent 18-hour period that started Monday night, according to authorities.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto on Tuesday said investigators haven't determined whether the shootings may be related but stopped short of ruling out the possibility. All of the incidents were reported within a couple of miles of each other in an area between Airline Drive and West Metairie Avenue, beginning about 11 p.m. Monday.

Two of the slain victims were killed during the third of the incidents in question. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies found the bodies of a pair of men inside a vehicle in the eastbound lanes of West Metairie near the corner of North Starrett Road about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators blocked off a part of the eastbound span of highly-trafficked West Metairie as they focused on a white sport-utility vehicle that had its doors open. At one point, authorities held up a blue tarp as they removed the victim's bodies from the car.

Deputies could be seen speaking with two separate groups of people who became distressed during the conversations. One young woman could be overheard saying, "I can't live without my dad."

A different woman started yelling, "I just talked to him. I don't want to know."

The first of the slayings was about 11:15 p.m. Monday. Deputies responding to a call about gunfire found a 26-year-old man who had been shot multiple times at the corner of West Metairie and Henry Landry, roughly a five-minute drive from the scene of Tuesday afternoon’s double killing.

First responders took that victim to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The wounded victim was shot about 3:40 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of North Elm Street, which is generally south of the two other shooting scenes. That victim’s wounds weren’t considered life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

None of the victims were immediately identified, and the Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released details about suspects or a potential motive in any of the cases.

Lopinto said Tuesday that his agency has historically arrested suspects in the vast majority of the homicides it investigates, crediting cooperation from parish residents and business owners as well as an ample number of surveillance cameras throughout the community.

Lopinto added that he expected a similar outcome as investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding the spate of violence that erupted late Monday.

"We're several active leads as we speak," Lopinto said without elaborating.

Anyone with information can call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.