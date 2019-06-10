New Orleans police said they arrested a man accused of trying to rape a woman at Audubon Park on Saturday.
Police accuse Ate Dumas of trying to sexually assault a woman as she exited a bathroom at Audubon Park about 7 a.m. Saturday. The woman managed to escape and called police, authorities said Monday.
Detectives later learned the attacker in that case matched the physical description of a man at the center of an unrelated aggravated assault incident at the corner of Audubon and Green streets that morning. Police said they arrested Dumas at the corner of Fontainebleau Drive and Audubon after he tried to flee and punched an officer in the face, and he was identified as the suspect in both cases.
Dumas faces counts of attempted first-degree rape, aggravated assault, battery of a police officer and resisting arrest.
In other matters recently handled by local authorities:
• The man arrested on allegations that he brought a rifle and handgun too close to the route of the Pride Parade route in the French Quarter on Saturday evening pleaded not guilty on Monday.
Cody Jackson, 25, was arrested on a municipal count of illegally bringing firearms within 1,000 feet of a demonstration following his arrest at the corner of Royal and Barracks streets. He is due to return to Municipal Court on July 1.
NOLA.com reported on Monday that Jackson appears to have been arrested shortly after being rebuffed from participating in the annual World Naked Bike Ride through the French Quarter while wearing the guns as cover.
• Elinor Crawford, 40, is wanted on allegations that she stabbed a 32-year-old woman several times about 10 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Martin Drive in New Orleans East, police said Monday. Crawford faces a count of aggravated battery after she allegedly ambushed the victim in a parking lot after an earlier argument.
Crawford was blamed for one of three stabbings reported Sunday.
About 1 p.m. in the 2300 block of Industry Street in St. Roch, a 30-year-old man was stabbed and sprayed with pepper spray while trying to break up a fight between his wife and her sister, police said.
About 9:25 p.m. in the 3600 block of State Street Drive in the Fontainebleau neighborhood, Peter Geraci, 36, allegedly stabbed a 51-year-old man four times with a kitchen knife during an argument, police said. Geraci was arrested on the scene while paramedics took the victim to the hospital in stable condition.
• Erinn Alexander, 32, is wanted for questioning in connection with a double shooting at Hunter’s Field Park in the 1600 block of North Claiborne Avenue in the 7th Ward on April 18, New Orleans police said Monday. Police stopped short of calling Alexander a suspect.
Similarly, police want to question Brittany Strehle, 31, in connection with a June 1 beating in the 6400 block of Marque Street in the Lower 9th Ward that left the victim unable to speak to investigators. Strehle is not a suspect in the case, police said Monday.
• The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office on Monday identified Bruce Reed, 61, as the man who was fatally shot four days earlier at the corner of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard in the Little Woods section of New Orleans East.
• New Orleans police investigated at least three robberies between Sunday morning and early Monday.
About 7:10 a.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road in New Orleans East, a 28-year-old woman had her keys snatched from her hand by a man who fled. Police later arrested Anthony Watkins, 46, as a suspect in the case.
About 8:40 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Robertson Street in Bywater, a 24-year-old man was robbed of his car at gunpoint. Police later arrested Antonio Warren, 17, as a suspect in the case.
About 5:10 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Carrollton Avenue in Gert Town, two men robbed a Shell gasoline station at gunpoint and fled.