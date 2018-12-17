A teenage boy was shot and a woman and man were held up at gunpoint during three separate incidents in New Orleans overnight, local police said in a preliminary report.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday in Gentilly when an 18-year-old was walking with brother on Mithra Street and Congress Drive, the New Orleans Police Department said.
Police said a car passed and someone inside fired one or two shots, hitting the teen in the calf. He was brought to a local hospital by ambulance.
Then, early Monday, an armed robbery was reported about 12:40 a.m., NOPD said.
Police said a 33-year-old man was walking in an apartment complex in the 12000 block of N. I-10 Service Road when two men approached him.
One of the men patted the victim down, took his wallet and showed him a handgun tucked into his pants before both robbers fled, police said.
Another incident happened about 12:40 a.m. in New Orleans East, police said, when a 31-year-old woman was assaulted and carjacked.
Police said the victim and her boyfriend stopped at a house in the 4800 block of Lynhuber Drive and the boyfriend went inside for a few minutes, leaving her in the car.
While she was sitting in the passenger seat, one teenager got into the driver's seat and a second teenager, who was armed with a gun, opened the passenger's door, grabbed the woman by her hair and hit her in the face, NOPD said.
The armed robber then threw her to the ground, got in the car and fled with the other teen, police said.
NOPD said both robbers in that incident are thought to be about 18 years old, and the teen armed with a gun was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.
The car was described as a 4-door black Infiniti M35 with tinted windows and factory rims bearing Louisiana license plate number 235BDE.