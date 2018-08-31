A man wanted in connection with the murder of an elderly Texas man earlier this month was arrested in Lacombe, according to a release from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The man, Silvano Echavarria, was arrested about 7:30 a.m. Friday at a home in the area. He was taken into custody by an STPSO detective and members of the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
Echavarria was wanted in connection with the beating death of an 83-year-old man outside of an apartment in Pasadena, Texas early in August.
