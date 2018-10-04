The woman who went missing in Lake Pontchartrain this summer drowned as a result of an accident, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said Thursday.

The announcement about 31-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux definitively ruled out early speculation that she may have been the victim of foul play while out sailing with a companion.

Thibodeaux and 43-year-old Michael Farley went boating on Aug. 5, a Sunday, when police said they went into the water. Farley’s boat washed up abandoned later that evening, and he was rescued from the lake by the Coast Guard the following morning.

The evening of Aug. 7, volunteers with the group known as the United Cajun Navy spotted Thibodeaux’s body in waters near the corner of Lakeshore and Lake Terrace Drive.

The New Orleans Police Department initially said it couldn’t rule out foul play in Thibodeaux’s death. But in a statement issued after the coroner’s ruling Thursday, the agency said, “After a thorough investigation, the NOPD does not suspect foul play in the death of Sadie Thibodeaux.”

Authorities have never said what Farley told investigators when they questioned him about Thibodeaux’s disappearance.

But Farley told The Advocate last month that he and Thibodeaux had gone swimming and were separated from each other as well as the boat.

“I spent 18 hours in the water,” Farley said during a brief interview. “This is something I’m still dealing with.”

Weather reports of the day Thibodeaux went missing show an east wind was blowing at 13 mph, which would have likely created waves and chop in the lake.

Thibodeaux was a government lobbyist from Baton Rouge who had moved to New Orleans recently for work. Her survivors included her parents, three siblings, nieces and nephews.

+3 New info on Sadie Thibodeaux's death in Lake Pontchartrain: Signs point to tragic accident The sun was blazing on the morning of Aug. 5, and forecasts called for another stifling day in New Orleans. With a chance to escape the city a…