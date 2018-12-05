One man was killed late Tuesday night in a shooting in the 7th Ward, according to New Orleans police.
The incident occurred about 11:47 p.m. near the intersection of St. Anthony Street and N. Claiborne Avenue. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to a release, and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on the ground next to a white vehicle. EMS treated the man but he died on scene.
No identification or motive has yet been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.