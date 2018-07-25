Ray Farria allegedly gunned down his wife, Dominique, on the West Bank of Jefferson Parish on Tuesday, and is now in jail after a brutal killing that leaves the couple's four children without their parents.

Ray Farria, 32, was booked on a count of second-degree murder and also faces counts of illegally carrying a weapon and obstruction of justice, following allegations that he tried to hide the gun used in the slaying in some woods.

The couple was married for 14 years until wife Dominique, 30, was shot and killed near the Stonebridge subdivision.

Dominique Farria's aunt, Linda Garrus, said they didn't know what the couple may have been arguing about, and relatives were struggling to understand how any spat could've deteriorated to the point that it did.

"You can see on their social media how they felt about each other," Garrus' daughter Monique said. "So everyone in the family doesn't know what could've happened. Only them and God know."

Can't see video below? Click here.

Garrus said her niece doted on her children and had worked at a beauty store to support them.

Tuesday was not Ray Farria's first brush with the law, according to court records.

In Orleans Parish Criminal District Court in 2013, he pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary as a first-time offender, receiving three years of probation and being fined. But he was twice arrested for failing to pay the required fines on time, failed drug tests, and was arrested in New Orleans on a count of domestic abuse battery, resulting in his probation being extended until Aug. 20 of last year.

The domestic abuse case was referred to New Orleans' municipal court. Details were released later Wednesday.

Information from Advocate staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas was used in this report.

+3 Dominique Farria's husband had gotten violent with her well before she was killed Tuesday: records Nearly three years ago, Ray Farria tried to strangle his wife, Dominique, because he thought she had snooped in his cell phone, according to N…