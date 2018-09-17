A St. Claude man fatally stabbed his girlfriend late Sunday because she didn’t stand up for him in a fight with a relative of hers, according to New Orleans police.

Shawn Jackson, 31, faces a count of second-degree murder following his arrest in the killing of his girlfriend, a 52-year-old woman whose name had not been released Monday afternoon.

Police said they found the victim dead outside of Jackson’s home in the 4100 block of North Derbigny Street, after responding to a report of a stabbing there about 11:25 p.m.

While officers were at Jackson's home, Jackson called 911 from another location and claimed his girlfriend’s relative had punched him in the head and that his girlfriend had pointed a gun at him.

Investigators met up with Jackson and realized he was linked to the killing on North Derbigny. They took him into custody and brought him to police headquarters to be questioned by a detective, police wrote in documents filed in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Monday.

Jackson waived his right to remain silent and described how he’d been in a fight at his home with his girlfriend’s relative, which his girlfriend watched, police said.

Jackson said he was angry that his girlfriend had not defended him during the fight, so he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed her numerous times while she was on the front porch, according to police. He then left the area.

Using a summary of those statements, Homicide Detective Nickolas Davis secured a warrant to arrest Jackson on a count of murder, court records show. Jackson was booked into New Orleans’ jail early Monday, and Magistrate Court Commissioner Brigid Collins set his bail at $250,000 later in the day.

Jackson remained behind bars late Monday afternoon. He faces mandatory life imprisonment if he is eventually convicted of murder.

Monday was not the first time Jackson was accused of a felony crime in New Orleans. He’s previously pleaded guilty to theft of goods, illegally possessing pharmaceuticals and possession of a stolen car, with each case resulting in probation for him, court records show.