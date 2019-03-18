One man was killed and another wounded in two separate shooting incidents across New Orleans on St. Patrick's Day, according to reports from New Orleans police.

In the first incident, a man was found dead in the St. Claude neighborhood about 12:37 p.m. The incident occurred in the 1700 block of Desire Street, according to an NOPD report. The 45-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.

Man, 45, fatally shot in St. Claude neighborhood; New Orleans police investigating A 45-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Desire Street in St. Claude Sunday afternoon, according to the New Orleans Police D…

Hours later a 19-year-old man said he was sitting in his car in New Orleans East when two men began arguing and fired gunshots, one of which struck the man in the foot. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. in an unknown block of Boeing Street, according to the NOPD. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Below are additional incidents reported to the NOPD since Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old woman said she was carjacked at gunpoint in New Orleans East Sunday morning, with her vehicle later being found burned. The incident occurred about 10:47 a.m. in the 4300 block of Dale Street. After a man brandished a gun and demanded the woman's keys and purse, he took the car and fled west on Ransom Street, police said.

Two women said they were in the Central Business District when they were approached by a man with a knife who robbed them. The incident occurred about 7:35 p.m. in the 800 block of Lafayette Street. The women, ages 22 and 24, said the man threatened to cut them if they didn't hand over their possessions. He made off with cash and debit cards and fled toward the river, police said.

A 46-year-old man said he was under a bridge at the edge of the Central Business District before he was robbed at knifepoint by a man known as "peewee." The incident occurred about 7:48 p.m. near the intersection of Calliope and Camp streets. The man told "peewee" he was going to buy drugs with the cash he was holding, at which point "peewee" snatched it from his hands and turned to walk away, according to the NOPD report. When the man called for it back, "Peewee" pulled out a knife and swung it at him. The man fled the area and called police, the report said.

A 35-year-old woman said she was arguing with someone she knew in Central City when he got a knife from the kitchen and cut her. The incident occurred about 9:39 p.m. in the 2800 block of Washington Avenue, according to an NOPD report. The woman suffered a laceration to her right hand and the man fled the scene.

A 17-year-old man said he was walking in the 7th Ward early Monday morning when he was approached by a man with a shotgun who proceeded to rob him. The incident occurred about 12:38 a.m. in the 2100 block of N. Derbigny Street, according to an NOPD report. The man with what was described as a "tactical shotgun" took cash and fled north on Frenchman Street, the report said.